Will Thomas Novak light the lamp when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any player props.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

Novak has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Oilers this season, he has attempted six shots and scored one goal.

He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Novak averages two shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 36 total goals (four per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

