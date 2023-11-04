2023 TOTO Japan Classic Betting Odds, Favorites & Insights – Round 4
Nasa Hataoka is the in the lead at the 2023 TOTO Japan Classic after three rounds of play. Hataoka is shooting -20 and is +450 to win.
TOTO Japan Classic Fourth Round Information
- Start Time: 6:43 PM ET
- Venue: Taiheiyo Club
- Location: Omitama, Japan
- Par/Distance: Par 72/6,598 yards
TOTO Japan Classic Best Odds to Win
Nasa Hataoka
- Tee Time: 8:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-20)
- Odds to Win: +450
Hataoka Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|9
|1
|2nd
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|4th
|Round 3
|66
|-6
|7
|1
|6th
Yuna Nishimura
- Tee Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Current Rank: 13th (-14)
- Odds to Win: +850
Nishimura Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|70
|-2
|3
|1
|53rd
|Round 3
|68
|-4
|6
|2
|25th
Xiyu Lin
- Tee Time: 8:22 PM ET
- Current Rank: 9th (-15)
- Odds to Win: +900
Lin Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|7th
|Round 2
|66
|-6
|6
|0
|4th
|Round 3
|69
|-3
|6
|3
|40th
Mone Inami
- Tee Time: 8:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 3rd (-19)
- Odds to Win: +1400
Inami Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|64
|-8
|8
|0
|2nd
|Round 2
|68
|-4
|4
|0
|27th
|Round 3
|65
|-7
|6
|1
|2nd
Shiho Kuwaki
- Tee Time: 8:55 PM ET
- Current Rank: 1st (-20)
- Odds to Win: +1600
Kuwaki Round by Round Results
|Strokes
|Score
|Birdies
|Bogeys
|Round Finish
|Round 1
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|5th
|Round 2
|65
|-7
|7
|0
|2nd
|Round 3
|66
|-6
|2
|0
|6th
TOTO Japan Classic Odds (Rest of Field)
|Name
|Current Rank
|Odds to Win
|Ayaka Furue
|24th (-12)
|+2000
|Jenny Shin
|19th (-13)
|+2500
|Yu Liu
|19th (-13)
|+2500
|Rose Zhang
|9th (-15)
|+2800
|Seon Woo Bae
|5th (-16)
|+3000
|Jiyai Shin
|19th (-13)
|+3500
|Ai Suzuki
|51st (-7)
|+3500
|Gemma Dryburgh
|24th (-12)
|+4000
|Yuka Saso
|24th (-12)
|+4000
|Mi Hyang Lee
|29th (-10)
|+4500
