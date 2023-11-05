Cincinnati (4-3) rides a three-game winning streak into a matchup with Buffalo on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bengals favored by 1.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

Looking to place some live bets on this week's matchup between the Bengals and Bills? Keep your browser locked on this page, as we offer all of the numbers and trends you need to know to make smart in-game bets.

Bengals vs. Bills Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bengals have been winning after the first quarter in two games, have trailed after the first quarter in two games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in three games in 2023.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 4.9 points in the first quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.9 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bills have been winning four times, have been losing three times, and have been tied one time at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In seven games this season, the Bengals have lost the second quarter five times and outscored their opponent two times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 2.3 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 10.6 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Bills have won the second quarter in six games, been outscored in the second quarter in one game, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Bengals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in two games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Cincinnati is averaging 4.3 points in the third quarter (15th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 3.6 points on average in the third quarter (12th-ranked) on defense.

Out of eight games this year, the Bills have outscored their opponent in the third quarter four times, been outscored one time, and tied three times.

4th Quarter

The Bengals have won the fourth quarter in three games this season, been outscored in that quarter in two games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 5.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.6 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Bills have outscored their opponent in that quarter in five games and have been outscored in that quarter in three games.

Bengals vs. Bills Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Bengals have led after the first half in two games, have been behind after the first half in four games, and have been knotted up after the first half in one game in 2023.

The Bills have been winning five times (4-1 in those games) and have been losing three times (1-2) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

In seven games this season, the Bengals have won the second half three times, been outscored two times, and tied two times.

Cincinnati's offense is averaging 9.6 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.1 points on average in the second half.

The Bills have won the second half in five games this season (4-1 record in those games). They've lost the second half in three games (1-2).

