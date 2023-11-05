The Buffalo Bills (5-3) visit a streaking Cincinnati Bengals (4-3) team on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Paycor Stadium. The Bengals have won three games in a row.

How to Watch Bengals vs. Bills

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio

Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: NBC

Bengals vs. Bills Insights

This year, the Bengals score just 1.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Bills allow (17).

This year Buffalo scores 7.2 more points per game (27.8) than Cincinnati surrenders (20.6).

The Bengals rack up 49.2 fewer yards per game (276.9) than the Bills allow per contest (326.1).

Buffalo collects 376.9 yards per game, just 6.2 more than the 370.7 Cincinnati gives up.

This season, the Bengals rack up 79 yards per game on the ground, 43 fewer than the Bills allow per outing (122).

Buffalo rushes for 113.1 yards per game, 25.5 fewer than the 138.6 Cincinnati allows per outing.

The Bengals have turned the ball over six times this season, eight fewer than the Bills have forced (14).

Buffalo has turned the ball over 12 times, one fewer times than Cincinnati has forced turnovers (13).

Bengals Home Performance

The Bengals score 20 points per game at home (1.3 more than their overall average), and give up 18.7 at home (1.9 less than overall).

The Bengals' average yards gained (268.3) and conceded (363.7) at home are both lower than their overall averages of 276.9 and 370.7, respectively.

Cincinnati's average passing yards gained (208.7) and allowed (251.7) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 197.9 and 232.1, respectively.

The Bengals accumulate 59.7 rushing yards per game at home (19.3 less than their overall average), and give up 112 at home (26.6 less than overall).

The Bengals' offensive third-down percentage in home games (41.9%) is higher than their overall average (33.7%). Their defensive third-down percentage at home (40.5%) is lower than overall (42.9%).

Bengals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/8/2023 at Arizona W 34-20 FOX 10/15/2023 Seattle W 17-13 CBS 10/29/2023 at San Francisco W 31-17 CBS 11/5/2023 Buffalo - NBC 11/12/2023 Houston - CBS 11/16/2023 at Baltimore - Amazon Prime Video 11/26/2023 Pittsburgh - CBS

Bills Away Performance

The Bills' average points scored in away games (26) is lower than their overall average (27.8). But their average points allowed in road games (18) is higher than overall (17).

The Bills' average yards gained (346.3) and conceded (294.3) in road games are both lower than their overall averages of 376.9 and 326.1, respectively.

Buffalo's average passing yards gained (231) and conceded (170) in road games are both lower than its overall averages of 263.8 and 204.1, respectively.

The Bills' average rushing yards gained (115.3) and allowed (124.3) in away games are both higher than their overall averages of 113.1 and 122, respectively.

The Bills' third-down percentages on offense (47.5%) and defense (32.3%) in away games are both lower than their overall numbers of 49% and 40%, respectively.

Bills Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 New York W 14-9 NBC 10/22/2023 at New England L 29-25 CBS 10/26/2023 Tampa Bay W 24-18 Amazon Prime Video 11/5/2023 at Cincinnati - NBC 11/13/2023 Denver - ESPN 11/19/2023 New York - CBS 11/26/2023 at Philadelphia - CBS

