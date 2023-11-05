Will Drake London Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Drake London did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 9 contest against the Minnesota Vikings begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Trying to find London's stats? Here's everything you need to know.
In the passing game, London has been targeted 57 times, with season stats of 438 yards on 37 receptions (11.8 per catch) and two TDs.
Drake London Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Groin
- No other receivers are listed on the injury report for the Falcons.
Falcons vs. Vikings Game Info
- Game Day: November 5, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
London 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|57
|37
|438
|99
|2
|11.8
London Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Panthers
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Packers
|8
|6
|67
|1
|Week 3
|@Lions
|6
|2
|31
|0
|Week 4
|@Jaguars
|7
|3
|28
|1
|Week 5
|Texans
|9
|6
|78
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|12
|9
|125
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|7
|6
|54
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|7
|5
|55
|0
