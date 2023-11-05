Atlanta Falcons receiver Jonnu Smith will face the Minnesota Vikings and their 15th-ranked passing defense in Week 9, starting at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Smith has pulled down 29 passes on 36 targets for 322 yards and one TD, averaging 40.3 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Smith and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Smith vs. the Vikings

Smith vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Minnesota has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have conceded a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

The pass defense of the Vikings is conceding 221.1 yards per game this year, which ranks 15th in the league.

The Vikings' defense is 20th in the league by giving up 1.4 passing touchdowns per game to opposing offenses (11 total passing TDs).

Watch Falcons vs Vikings on Fubo!

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 27.5 (-118)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Smith with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Smith Receiving Insights

Smith, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in four of seven games this year.

Smith has 13.7% of his team's target share (36 targets on 263 passing attempts).

He has been targeted 36 times, averaging 8.9 yards per target (25th in NFL).

Smith, in seven games this year, has caught one touchdown pass.

He has 7.7% of his team's 13 offensive touchdowns this season (one).

With five red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 15.2% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 6 TAR / 6 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.