Atlanta Falcons receiver Mack Hollins will be up against a mediocre pass defense in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Minnesota Vikings. The Vikings are ranked 15th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 221.1 per game.

Hollins has grabbed 14 balls (on 26 targets) for 211 yards (30.1 per game) so far this year.

Hollins vs. the Vikings

Hollins vs the Vikings (since 2021): No games

No games Minnesota has given up 100 or more receiving yards to three opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Vikings have surrendered a TD pass to 10 opposing players this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Minnesota on the season.

Hollins will face the NFL's 15th-ranked pass defense this week. The Vikings allow 221.1 passing yards per contest.

The Vikings have the No. 20 defense in the NFL in passing TDs allowed, giving up 11 this season (1.4 per game).

Mack Hollins Receiving Props vs. the Vikings

Receiving Yards: 16.5 (-115)

Hollins Receiving Insights

Hollins, in five of seven games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Hollins has received 9.9% of his team's 263 passing attempts this season (26 targets).

He averages 8.1 yards per target this season (211 yards on 26 targets).

Hollins does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

With two red zone targets, Hollins has been on the receiving end of 6.1% of his team's 33 red zone pass attempts.

Hollins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 3 TAR / 2 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 4 TAR / 3 REC / 41 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 9/24/2023 Week 3 4 TAR / 1 REC / 23 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

