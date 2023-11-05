The Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings are slated to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and dissect his recent stats and trends.

Will Mack Hollins score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)

Hollins' 14 grabs (on 26 targets) have netted him 211 yards (30.1 per game).

Hollins does not have a TD reception this season in seven games.

Mack Hollins Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 4 3 31 0 Week 2 Packers 6 3 60 0 Week 3 @Lions 4 1 23 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 3 0 0 0 Week 5 Texans 2 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 4 3 41 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 2 27 0

