Taylor Heinicke has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Vikings have given up 221.1 passing yards per game, 15th in the league.

Last season Heinicke collected 1,859 passing yards (206.6 per game) with a 62.2% completion percentage (161-of-259), throwing for 12 TDs with six INTs. Heinicke also ran for 96 yards on 28 attempts with one rushing touchdown, averaging 10.7 yards per game.

Heinicke vs. the Vikings

Heinicke vs the Vikings (since 2021): 1 GP / 149 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 149 PASS YPG / PASS TD Minnesota allowed over 300 passing yards to eight QBs last year.

Last year, the Vikings allowed 15 QBs to throw at least one TD pass in a game.

Against Minnesota last season, six players threw for two or more touchdowns in a game.

Versus the Vikings last year, two players threw for at least three touchdowns in a game.

The 265.6 yards per game conceded by the Vikings through the air last season were the 31st-ranked pass defense in NFL play.

The Vikings allowed 23 passing touchdowns (1.4 per game) last season to rank 14th in NFL play.

Taylor Heinicke Passing Props vs. the Vikings

Passing Yards: 210.5 (-115)

210.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+175)

Heinicke Passing Insights

Heinicke went over on passing yards prop bets in three of nine opportunities last year (33.3%).

The Falcons threw the football in 42.6% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 57.4% of the time. That offensive attack ranked 15th in the NFL in points scored.

With 1,859 yards on 259 pass attempts, Heinicke was 14th in the NFL with 7.2 yards per attempt last year.

Heinicke threw for a touchdown seven times last season in nine games played, including multiple TD passes five times.

Taylor Heinicke Rushing Props vs the Vikings

Rushing Yards: 11.5 (-115)

Heinicke Rushing Insights

Heinicke hit his rushing yards over in 33.3% of his opportunities (three of nine games) last year.

Heinicke rushed for a touchdown once last season in nine games played.

Heinicke's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Packers 10/23/2022 Week 7 20-for-33 / 201 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Colts 10/30/2022 Week 8 23-for-31 / 279 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 6 ATT / 29 YDS / 1 TD vs. Vikings 11/6/2022 Week 9 15-for-28 / 149 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 4 ATT / 17 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 11/14/2022 Week 10 17-for-29 / 211 YDS / 0 TDs / 1 INT 5 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Texans 11/20/2022 Week 11 15-for-27 / 191 YDS / 0 TDs / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 11/27/2022 Week 12 14-for-23 / 138 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / -1 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 12/4/2022 Week 13 27-for-41 / 275 YDS / 2 TDs / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 6 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 12/18/2022 Week 15 17-for-29 / 249 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 3 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 12/24/2022 Week 16 13-for-18 / 166 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 2 ATT / -4 YDS / 0 TDs

