Will Taylor Heinicke Score a Touchdown Against the Vikings in Week 9?
Will Taylor Heinicke hit paydirt when the Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings meet in Week 9 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the stats and trends you need.
Will Taylor Heinicke score a touchdown against the Vikings?
Odds to score a TD this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a TD)
- Heinicke ran for 96 yards and one score on the ground last year.
- He rushed for a touchdown once last year in nine games.
Taylor Heinicke Game Log (2022)
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 7
|Packers
|20
|33
|201
|2
|1
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@Colts
|23
|31
|279
|1
|1
|6
|29
|1
|Week 9
|Vikings
|15
|28
|149
|2
|1
|4
|17
|0
|Week 10
|@Eagles
|17
|29
|211
|0
|1
|5
|10
|0
|Week 11
|@Texans
|15
|27
|191
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 12
|Falcons
|14
|23
|138
|2
|1
|1
|-1
|0
|Week 13
|@Giants
|27
|41
|275
|2
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 15
|Giants
|17
|29
|249
|1
|0
|3
|33
|0
|Week 16
|@49ers
|13
|18
|166
|2
|1
|2
|-4
|0
