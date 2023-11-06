Monday's game between the Auburn Tigers (0-0) and the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (0-0) at Neville Arena has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 70-56 and heavily favors Auburn to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

The Tigers went 16-15 a season ago.

Auburn vs. Jacksonville State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Auburn vs. Jacksonville State Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 70, Jacksonville State 56

Auburn Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Tigers had a +23 scoring differential last season, putting up 66.6 points per game (145th in college basketball) and allowing 65.9 (222nd in college basketball).

Auburn's offense was less productive in SEC tilts last season, scoring 59.4 points per contest, compared to its season average of 66.6 PPG.

The Tigers posted 71.3 points per game at home last season, compared to 56.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 14.9 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Auburn ceded 59.7 points per game in home games. In road games, it allowed 75.

