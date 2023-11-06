How to Watch Butler vs. Eastern Michigan on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (0-0) face the Eastern Michigan Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.
Butler vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Butler Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs made 43.6% of their shots from the field last season, which was 4.8 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (48.4%).
- In games Butler shot better than 48.4% from the field, it went 11-0 overall.
- The Bulldogs were the 357th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 349th.
- Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Bulldogs recorded were 15.5 fewer points than the Eagles gave up (80.8).
- When Butler totaled more than 80.8 points last season, it went 4-0.
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.7 percentage points lower than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Last season, Eastern Michigan had a 4-9 record in games the team collectively shot above 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 351st in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Eagles ranked 302nd.
- The Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were just 4.3 more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs gave up to opponents.
- Eastern Michigan had a 2-0 record last season when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.
Butler Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Butler played better at home last year, putting up 69.4 points per game, compared to 61.1 per game in away games.
- The Bulldogs allowed 65.6 points per game in home games last season, compared to 69.3 in road games.
- Looking at three-point shooting, Butler fared better in home games last season, making 7 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.8 threes per game and a 28.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- At home Eastern Michigan scored 68.6 points per game last season, 5.4 fewer points than it averaged on the road (74).
- At home, the Eagles gave up 75.1 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 84.4.
- Beyond the arc, Eastern Michigan made more 3-pointers away (6.7 per game) than at home (5.5) last season, and put up a higher percentage away (32.6%) than at home (29.7%).
Butler Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Eastern Michigan
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/10/2023
|Southeast Missouri State
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/13/2023
|East Tennessee State
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
