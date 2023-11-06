Dejounte Murray will hope to make a difference for the Atlanta Hawks on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a 123-105 win over the Pelicans (his previous action) Murray produced 20 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Below, we dig into Murray's stats and trends to help you find the top prop bets.

Dejounte Murray Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-104)

Over 21.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+114)

Over 5.5 (+114) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-135)

Over 5.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-128)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Thunder allowed 116.4 points per game last season, 19th in the NBA.

On the glass, the Thunder gave up 46.6 rebounds per game last season, worst in the NBA in that category.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 25.9.

Conceding 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Thunder were 23rd in the league in that category.

Dejounte Murray vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 38 21 2 3 1 1 0 12/5/2022 38 24 6 3 3 2 2

