The Georgia Southern Eagles take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern matchup.

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-10.5) 142.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-10.5) 142.5 -590 +410 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia Southern covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread last year.

The Eagles covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.

Georgia Tech put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 29 times last season.

