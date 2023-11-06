Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Georgia Southern Eagles take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Hank McCamish Pavilion on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern matchup.
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Tech Moneyline
|Georgia Southern Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia Tech (-10.5)
|142.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Georgia Tech (-10.5)
|142.5
|-590
|+410
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Georgia Southern vs. Georgia Tech Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Georgia Southern covered 15 times in 27 chances against the spread last year.
- The Eagles covered the spread once last season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Georgia Tech put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last year.
- The Yellow Jackets and their opponents combined to go over the point total 12 out of 29 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.