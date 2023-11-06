The Georgia State Panthers battle the Belmont Bruins at Curb Event Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Belmont vs. Georgia State matchup.

Georgia State vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Belmont Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Belmont Moneyline Georgia State Moneyline BetMGM Belmont (-7.5) 145.5 -350 +280 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Belmont (-7.5) 146.5 -340 +260 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia State vs. Belmont Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia State covered five times in 26 games with a spread last season.

The Panthers were an underdog by 7.5 points or more four times last season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Belmont covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Bruins and their opponents combined to go over the point total 17 out of 29 times last season.

