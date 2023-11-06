The Georgia State Panthers (0-0) are 7.5-point underdogs against the Belmont Bruins (0-0) at Curb Event Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Georgia State vs. Belmont Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Curb Event Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Belmont -7.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers Betting Records & Stats

Georgia State combined with its opponents to score more than 146.5 points in eight of 26 games last season.

Panthers matchups last year had a 136.1-point average over/under, 10.4 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Panthers were 5-21-0 last year.

Last season, Georgia State was the underdog 17 times and won one of those games.

Last season, the Panthers were at least a +280 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Panthers have a 26.3% chance to win.

Georgia State vs. Belmont Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 146.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 146.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Belmont 16 55.2% 76.5 143.2 71.8 141.2 142.8 Georgia State 8 30.8% 66.7 143.2 69.4 141.2 134.5

Additional Georgia State Insights & Trends

The Panthers put up an average of 66.7 points per game last year, 5.1 fewer points than the 71.8 the Bruins allowed to opponents.

Georgia State put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 7-1 overall record last season in games it scored more than 71.8 points.

Georgia State vs. Belmont Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Belmont 15-14-0 5-1 17-12-0 Georgia State 5-21-0 1-3 13-13-0

Georgia State vs. Belmont Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Belmont Georgia State 12-2 Home Record 10-9 7-7 Away Record 0-11 7-5-0 Home ATS Record 4-11-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 1-9-0 79.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.1 71.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.7 8-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-9-0 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

