Monday's game that pits the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (0-0) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-0) at Hank McCamish Pavilion has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia Tech, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 7:30 PM ET on November 6.

The game has no set line.

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion

Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Tech 72, Georgia Southern 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Tech vs. Georgia Southern

Computer Predicted Spread: Georgia Tech (-6.9)

Georgia Tech (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 137.8

Georgia Tech Performance Insights

Georgia Tech was 221st in the nation in points scored (69.7 per game) and 202nd in points allowed (70.8) last year.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets were 163rd in the nation in rebounds (32 per game) and 322nd in rebounds allowed (33.7).

Last season Georgia Tech was ranked 105th in college basketball in assists with 14 per game.

The Yellow Jackets made 7.8 3-pointers per game and shot 33.5% from beyond the arc last year, ranking 125th and 215th, respectively, in the nation.

Defensively, Georgia Tech was 51st in the country in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.2 last season. It was 16th-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 30.1%.

The Yellow Jackets attempted 61.7% of their shots from inside the arc, and 38.3% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 69.7% of the Yellow Jackets' buckets were 2-pointers, and 30.3% were 3-pointers.

