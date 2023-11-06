The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) will look to extend a four-game win streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center as just 2.5-point favorites. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and BSSE. The point total for the matchup is set at 236.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hawks vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -2.5 236.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks Betting Records & Stats

In four games this season, Atlanta and its opponents have scored more than 236.5 combined points.

Atlanta has an average point total of 238 in its contests this year, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Hawks have compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Atlanta has split the two games it has played as a favorite this season.

Atlanta has played as a favorite of -145 or more twice this season and split those games.

The Hawks have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hawks vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Games Over 236.5 % of Games Over 236.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 4 66.7% 122.8 238.8 115.2 231.9 235.2 Thunder 1 16.7% 116 238.8 116.7 231.9 226.7

Additional Hawks Insights & Trends

The Hawks put up 122.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 116.7 the Thunder give up.

Atlanta has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 4-1 record overall when putting up more than 116.7 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Hawks vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Hawks and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hawks 3-3 0-2 3-3 Thunder 4-2 3-1 3-3

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Hawks vs. Thunder Point Insights

Hawks Thunder 122.8 Points Scored (PG) 116 2 NBA Rank (PPG) 9 3-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 4-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-1 115.2 Points Allowed (PG) 116.7 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 3-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-1 3-0 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.