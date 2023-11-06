The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) have two players currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to play the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on Monday, November 6 at Paycom Center, with tip-off at 8:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Hawks' most recent contest on Saturday ended in a 123-105 win over the Pelicans. Trae Young's team-high 22 points paced the Hawks in the victory.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf Kobe Bufkin SG Questionable Thumb 0.5 1 0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Thunder Injuries: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: Questionable (Knee), Kenrich Williams: Out (Back)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and BSSE

BSOK and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.