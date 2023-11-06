The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers will begin their 2023-24 campaign against the Mercer Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET.

Mercer Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: E. A. Diddle Arena in Bowling Green, Kentucky
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Mercer vs. Western Kentucky 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears put up an average of 64.8 points per game last year, just 4.5 fewer points than the 69.3 the Hilltoppers allowed to opponents.
  • Mercer went 11-5 last season when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
  • Last year, the Hilltoppers scored 70.1 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 65.3 the Bears gave up.
  • When Western Kentucky totaled more than 65.3 points last season, it went 14-6.

Mercer Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Western Kentucky - E. A. Diddle Arena
11/9/2023 Florida Atlantic - Hawkins Arena
11/12/2023 @ Clemson - Littlejohn Coliseum

