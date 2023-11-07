How to Watch Auburn vs. Baylor on TV or Live Stream - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 3:16 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Auburn Tigers (0-0) take on the No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 on ESPN.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Auburn vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Auburn Stats Insights
- The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Bears allowed to opponents.
- Auburn went 11-4 when it shot higher than 45.4% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 283rd.
- Last year, the 72.8 points per game the Tigers recorded were just 2.5 more points than the Bears allowed (70.3).
- Auburn went 13-5 last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Baylor Stats Insights
- The Bears shot at a 45% rate from the field last season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 40.7% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.
- Baylor went 17-5 when it shot better than 40.7% from the field.
- The Bears were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 76th.
- The Bears' 77 points per game last year were 9.3 more points than the 67.7 the Tigers gave up to opponents.
- Baylor went 19-0 last season when allowing fewer than 72.8 points.
Auburn Home & Away Comparison
- Auburn put up 75.1 points per game last season at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged in road games (70.9).
- The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.9).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Auburn fared worse at home last year, averaging 6.5 three-pointers per game with a 31.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 per game with a 31.6% percentage in road games.
Baylor Home & Away Comparison
- Baylor averaged 82.2 points per game at home last season, and 71.1 on the road.
- At home, the Bears gave up 66.4 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 75.9.
- At home, Baylor made 10.1 trifectas per game last season, one more than it averaged on the road (9.1). Baylor's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.3%) than away (35.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/10/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Neville Arena
|11/16/2023
|Notre Dame
|-
|Barclays Center
Baylor Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|Auburn
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/9/2023
|John Brown
|-
|Ferrell Center
|11/12/2023
|Gardner-Webb
|-
|Ferrell Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.