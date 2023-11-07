Auburn vs. Baylor: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 7
The No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) and the Auburn Tigers (0-0) hit the court at Sanford Sports Pentagon on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has no line set.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Auburn vs. Baylor Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Where: Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- Venue: Sanford Sports Pentagon
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tigers Betting Records & Stats
- Auburn and its opponent combined to hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.
- The Tigers' record against the spread last season was 16-15-0.
- Auburn (16-15-0 ATS) covered the spread 53.1% of the time, 1.5% less often than Baylor (17-15-0) last year.
Auburn vs. Baylor Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Baylor
|77
|149.8
|70.3
|138
|145.2
|Auburn
|72.8
|149.8
|67.7
|138
|140.7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- The Tigers' 72.8 points per game last year were just 2.5 more points than the 70.3 the Bears allowed.
- When it scored more than 70.3 points last season, Auburn went 11-4 against the spread and 13-5 overall.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Auburn vs. Baylor Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Baylor
|17-15-0
|18-14-0
|Auburn
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
Auburn vs. Baylor Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Baylor
|Auburn
|14-3
|Home Record
|14-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|4-8
|10-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-8-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-4-0
|82.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.1
|71.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70.9
|8-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.