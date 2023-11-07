Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
We have high school basketball action in DeKalb County, Georgia today, and info on how to stream these matchups is available right here.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Atlanta Area School for the Deaf at Atlanta Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Martin Luther King Jr. High School at Locust Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Locust Grove, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miller Grove High School at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
