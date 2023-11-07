Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Fulton County, Georgia today, we've got the information.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Lovett School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lithia Springs High School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta Area School for the Deaf at Atlanta Jewish Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cass High School at Chattahoochee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Christian School at Galloway School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
