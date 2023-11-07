Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Gwinnett County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Gwinnett County, Georgia has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gwinnett County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
The Lovett School at Wesleyan School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Atlanta Christian School at Meadowcreek High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dacula High School at Discovery High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Lawrenceville, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bible Baptist School at Sugar Hill Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Sugar Hill, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miller Grove High School at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 7
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.