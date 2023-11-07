On Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators go head to head against the Calgary Flames. Is Luke Evangelista going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Luke Evangelista score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Evangelista stats and insights

In one of 11 games this season, Evangelista scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 4.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

On defense, the Flames are giving up 40 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

