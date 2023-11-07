Predators vs. Flames November 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Calgary Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau and the Nashville Predators' Thomas Novak are two of the best players to watch when these teams play on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, at Scotiabank Saddledome.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Predators vs. Flames Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Flames (-145)
- Total: 6
- TV: ESPN+,BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators Players to Watch
- Filip Forsberg is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 12 points (1.1 per game), as he has scored two goals and 10 assists in 11 games (playing 18:56 per game).
- Nashville's Ryan O'Reilly has posted 11 total points (one per game), with seven goals and four assists.
- This season, Novak has scored six goals and contributed three assists for Nashville, giving him a point total of nine.
- In the crease, Nashville's Kevin Lankinen is 1-1-0 this season, compiling 72 saves and allowing eight goals (3.0 goals against average) with a .900 save percentage (38th in the league).
Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!
Flames Players to Watch
- One of the top offensive players this season for Calgary, Elias Lindholm has eight points in 11 games (two goals, six assists).
- Andrew Mangiapane has four goals and three assists, equaling seven points (0.6 per game).
- Huberdeau's six points this season are via two goals and four assists.
- Daniel Vladar (2-1-0) has a goals against average of four on the season. His .844% save percentage ranks 65th in the NHL.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Predators vs. Flames Stat Comparison
|Flames Rank
|Flames AVG
|Predators AVG
|Predators Rank
|27th
|2.55
|Goals Scored
|2.91
|20th
|29th
|3.64
|Goals Allowed
|2.91
|11th
|10th
|32.5
|Shots
|31.2
|16th
|6th
|28.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.6
|10th
|20th
|17.95%
|Power Play %
|23.4%
|11th
|4th
|89.47%
|Penalty Kill %
|66.67%
|31st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.