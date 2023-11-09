If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Appling County, Georgia, then there are some important details you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

    • Appling County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Appling County High School at Northeast High School

    • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Macon, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Appling County High School at Northeast High School

    • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Macon, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

