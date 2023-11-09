We have 2023 high school football action in Bibb County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bibb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Appling County High School at Northeast High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 9

12:00 PM ET on November 9 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Holy Spirit Preparatory Academy at Windsor Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Strong Rock Christian School at Stratford Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA Conference: 1A - Region 1

1A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Appling County High School at Northeast High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11

3:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Academy for Classical Education at Pierce County High School