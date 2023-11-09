The Howard Bison (1-0) take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Georgia Tech vs. Howard Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Tech Stats Insights

The Yellow Jackets shot 42.4% from the field last season, 2.1 percentage points lower than the 44.5% the Bison allowed to opponents.

Georgia Tech went 9-1 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Yellow Jackets were the 163rd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bison finished 134th.

Last year, the Yellow Jackets recorded only 2.9 fewer points per game (69.7) than the Bison gave up (72.6).

When Georgia Tech put up more than 72.6 points last season, it went 11-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison

Georgia Tech averaged 72.7 points per game last year at home, which was 6.1 more points than it averaged away from home (66.6).

Defensively the Yellow Jackets were better at home last season, surrendering 69.0 points per game, compared to 71.8 in road games.

Georgia Tech made 7.6 three-pointers per game, which was 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (8.4). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 34.5% at home and 33.9% on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule