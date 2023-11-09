The Atlanta Hawks (4-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup with the Orlando Magic (4-3) at Mexico City Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 9:30 PM ET.

The Hawks' last outing on Monday ended in a 126-117 loss to the Thunder. The Hawks got a team-leading 29 points from Dejounte Murray in the loss.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kobe Bufkin SG Out Thumb 0.5 1.0 0.0 Wesley Matthews SG Out Calf

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Magic Injuries: Jonathan Isaac: Out (Hamstring), Gary Harris: Out (Groin), Wendell Carter Jr.: Out (Hand), Markelle Fultz: Out (Knee)

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico TV: NBA TV, BSFL, and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

