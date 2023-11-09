How to Watch Mercer vs. Chicago State on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:17 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Mercer Bears (0-1) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.
Mercer vs. Chicago State Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other SoCon Games
Mercer Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bears had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents knocked down.
- Mercer had an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.
- The Bears were the 187th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars ranked 163rd.
- Last year, the 68.7 points per game the Bears recorded were just 4.3 fewer points than the Cougars gave up (73).
- Mercer had a 7-2 record last season when scoring more than 73 points.
Mercer Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Mercer fared better in home games last season, posting 72.5 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Bears were better at home last year, surrendering 65 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.
- In terms of total threes made, Mercer performed better when playing at home last season, making 6.4 per game, compared to 5.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35% clip when playing on the road.
Mercer Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Clark Atlanta
|L 71-64
|Hawkins Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ Chicago State
|-
|Jones Convocation Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Morehead State
|-
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
