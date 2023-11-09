The Mercer Bears (0-1) take on the Chicago State Cougars (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois

Jones Convocation Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN+

Mercer Stats Insights

Last season, the Bears had a 45.1% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.5% of shots the Cougars' opponents knocked down.

Mercer had an 8-7 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 45.5% from the field.

The Bears were the 187th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Cougars ranked 163rd.

Last year, the 68.7 points per game the Bears recorded were just 4.3 fewer points than the Cougars gave up (73).

Mercer had a 7-2 record last season when scoring more than 73 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Mercer fared better in home games last season, posting 72.5 points per game, compared to 66.9 per game away from home.

Defensively the Bears were better at home last year, surrendering 65 points per game, compared to 70.9 when playing on the road.

In terms of total threes made, Mercer performed better when playing at home last season, making 6.4 per game, compared to 5.9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 33.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35% clip when playing on the road.

