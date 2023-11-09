The Chicago State Cougars (0-1) and the Mercer Bears (0-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at Jones Convocation Center on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Chicago State Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Jones Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Bears Betting Records & Stats

A total of 10 of Mercer's games last year went over the point total.

The Bears were 11-18-0 against the spread last year.

Chicago State put together a 13-10-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 11-18-0 mark of Mercer.

Mercer vs. Chicago State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Chicago State 70.3 139 73.0 140 140.4 Mercer 68.7 139 67.0 140 136.6

Additional Mercer Insights & Trends

The Bears scored an average of 68.7 points per game last year, only 4.3 fewer points than the 73.0 the Cougars gave up.

When it scored more than 73.0 points last season, Mercer went 4-1 against the spread and 7-2 overall.

Mercer vs. Chicago State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Chicago State 13-10-0 11-12-0 Mercer 11-18-0 10-19-0

Mercer vs. Chicago State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Chicago State Mercer 8-0 Home Record 7-7 3-20 Away Record 4-10 4-0-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 9-10-0 Away ATS Record 6-7-0 86.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.5 64.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.9 1-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 10-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

