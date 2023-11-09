Onyeka Okongwu and the rest of the Atlanta Hawks will be hitting the court versus the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

In a 126-117 loss to the Thunder (his most recent game) Okongwu produced seven points and 14 rebounds.

In this article we will break down Okongwu's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Onyeka Okongwu Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-120)

Over 8.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (+116)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the league last season, conceding 114.0 points per game.

The Magic were the seventh-ranked squad in the NBA last year, conceding 42.0 boards per game.

The Magic were the 19th-ranked squad in the NBA in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.9.

Allowing 13.0 made three-pointers per game last year, the Magic were 25th in the league in that category.

Onyeka Okongwu vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 28 11 8 0 0 2 0 12/14/2022 26 15 11 0 0 0 1 11/30/2022 17 12 8 1 0 0 0 10/21/2022 16 3 3 0 0 0 0

