The SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) take on the Auburn Tigers (0-1) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Neville Arena. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Stats Insights

  • Last season, the Tigers had a 43.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.1% lower than the 46% of shots the Lions' opponents hit.
  • Auburn went 11-3 when it shot higher than 46% from the field.
  • The Lions ranked 201st in rebounding in college basketball, the Tigers finished 117th.
  • Last year, the Tigers recorded 72.8 points per game, just 3.2 fewer points than the 76 the Lions allowed.
  • Auburn had a 10-3 record last season when putting up more than 76 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

  • Auburn put up 75.1 points per game at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 70.9 points per contest.
  • The Tigers surrendered 64.4 points per game last season in home games, which was 6.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (70.9).
  • Auburn drained 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged away from home (6.7, 31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 Baylor L 88-82 Sanford Sports Pentagon
11/10/2023 SE Louisiana - Neville Arena
11/16/2023 Notre Dame - Barclays Center
11/21/2023 Alabama A&M - Neville Arena

