Auburn vs. SE Louisiana: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Auburn Tigers (0-1) host the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at Neville Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.
Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Auburn Betting Records & Stats
- Auburn compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.
- SE Louisiana (14-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 2.2% more often than Auburn (16-15-0) last season.
Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|72.8
|150.4
|67.7
|143.7
|140.7
|SE Louisiana
|77.6
|150.4
|76.0
|143.7
|147.5
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Tigers averaged 72.8 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 76.0 the Lions gave up.
- Auburn went 10-2 against the spread and 10-3 overall last season when scoring more than 76.0 points.
Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|16-15-0
|18-13-0
|SE Louisiana
|14-12-0
|18-8-0
Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Auburn
|SE Louisiana
|14-2
|Home Record
|10-4
|4-8
|Away Record
|7-8
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-5-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|82.9
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-2-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-5-0
