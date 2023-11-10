The Auburn Tigers (0-1) host the SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at Neville Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+. There is no line set for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

SE Louisiana (14-12-0 ATS) covered the spread 51.6% of the time, 2.2% more often than Auburn (16-15-0) last season.

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 72.8 150.4 67.7 143.7 140.7 SE Louisiana 77.6 150.4 76.0 143.7 147.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

Last year, the Tigers averaged 72.8 points per game, only 3.2 fewer points than the 76.0 the Lions gave up.

Auburn went 10-2 against the spread and 10-3 overall last season when scoring more than 76.0 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 16-15-0 18-13-0 SE Louisiana 14-12-0 18-8-0

Auburn vs. SE Louisiana Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn SE Louisiana 14-2 Home Record 10-4 4-8 Away Record 7-8 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 3-6-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.