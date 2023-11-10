If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Bulloch County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.

    • Bulloch County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Turner County High School at Portal Middle High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Portal, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Statesboro High School at Tucker High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

