Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bulloch County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Bulloch County, Georgia, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Bulloch County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Turner County High School at Portal Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Portal, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Statesboro High School at Tucker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
