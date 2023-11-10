Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Butts County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Butts County, Georgia this week. Information on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Butts County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Jackson High School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
