Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
There is high school football action in Carroll County, Georgia this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available in this article.
Carroll County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Harrison High School at Carrollton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Taylor County High School at Bowdon High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Bowdon, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Temple High School at Irwin County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Ocilla, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Carroll County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Carrollton, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
