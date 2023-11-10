Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chatham County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is on the schedule this week in Chatham County, Georgia, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Chatham County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Jackson High School at Calvary Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Savannah, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Andrew's School at Tiftarea Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Chula, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Savannah Country Day School at Upson-Lee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Thomaston, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Peach County High School at Savannah Christian Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fort Valley, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. V. Jenkins High School at Arabia Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
