    • Cobb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Collins Hill High School at North Cobb High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Kennesaw, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Darlington School at Whitefield Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Mableton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Harrison High School at Carrollton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Carrollton, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Sprayberry High School at Rome High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Rome, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Campbell High School at McEachern High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Powder Springs, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Marietta High School at Westlake High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Atlanta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Mountain View High School at Walton High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Marietta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Cass High School at Kell High School

    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Marietta, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Fannin County High School at North Cobb Christian School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Kennesaw, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

