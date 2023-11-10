Root for your favorite local high school football team in Columbia County, Georgia this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Columbia County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Georgia Christian School at Augusta Preparatory Day School

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10

6:55 PM ET on November 10 Location: Martinez, GA

Martinez, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Evans High School at Woodward Academy