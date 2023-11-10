Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in DeKalb County, Georgia this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
DeKalb County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Dunwoody High School at Lee County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Leesburg, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at Ware County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Waycross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Statesboro High School at Tucker High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
H. V. Jenkins High School at Arabia Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lithonia, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Redan High School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Athens Academy at Columbia High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Decatur, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
