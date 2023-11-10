Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Forsyth County, Georgia, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Forsyth County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Horizon Christian Academy at Fideles Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Cumming, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
