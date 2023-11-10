Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fulton County, Georgia this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Fulton County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Evans High School at Woodward Academy

Game Time: 6:55 PM ET on November 10

6:55 PM ET on November 10 Location: College Park, GA

College Park, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Flowery Branch High School at Creekside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Houston County High School at North Atlanta High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Frederick Douglass High School at Oconee County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Watkinsville, GA

Watkinsville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Centennial High School at Cartersville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Cartersville, GA

Cartersville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

River Ridge High School at Roswell High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mount Pisgah Christian School at Dade County High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Trenton, GA

Trenton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Marietta High School at Westlake High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Maynard H Jackson High School at Jefferson High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Jefferson, GA

Jefferson, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Spirit Preparatory Academy at Windsor Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Macon, GA

Macon, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Northside High School - Warner Robins at Marist School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Pius X Catholic High School at Thomas County Central High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Thomasville, GA

Thomasville, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Loganville High School at Benjamin E. Mays High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

North Forsyth High School at Langston Hughes High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Fairburn, GA

Fairburn, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Creekview High School at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

St Francis High School at Trion High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Trion, GA

Trion, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Duluth High School at Milton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Milton, GA

Milton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Denmark High School at Norcross High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Norcross, GA

Norcross, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Alpharetta High School at Sequoyah High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Canton, GA

Canton, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Model High School at Daniel McLaughlin Therrell High School

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11

12:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Redan High School at Fellowship Christian School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 11

1:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Roswell, GA

Roswell, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Westminster Schools

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 11

3:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Innocents' Episcopal School at Cedartown High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11

6:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Cedartown, GA

Cedartown, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

South Atlanta High School at North Murray High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 11

7:00 PM ET on November 11 Location: Chatsworth, GA

Chatsworth, GA How to Stream: Watch Here

Hapeville Charter Career Academy at Carroll County Central High School