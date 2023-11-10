Friday's contest that pits the Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) versus the Belmont Bruins (0-1) at Curb Event Center has a projected final score of 68-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Georgia, who we project as slightly favored in this matchup. Game time is at 7:30 PM on November 10.

The Bulldogs' last contest on Monday ended in a 71-59 victory over N.C. A&T.

Georgia vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Curb Event Center in Nashville, Tennessee

Georgia vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia 68, Belmont 63

Georgia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs' +283 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game) was a result of scoring 67.1 points per game (137th in college basketball) while allowing 58.7 per outing (44th in college basketball).

In SEC action, Georgia averaged 1.4 fewer points (65.7) than overall (67.1) in 2022-23.

At home, the Bulldogs put up 68.6 points per game last season, 2.2 more than they averaged away (66.4).

Georgia gave up fewer points at home (53.9 per game) than away (65.8) last season.

