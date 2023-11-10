The Georgia Bulldogs (0-1) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (1-0) hit the court at Stegeman Coliseum on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on SEC Network. The matchup has no set line.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Athens, Georgia

Athens, Georgia Venue: Stegeman Coliseum

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Betting Records & Stats

Georgia covered nine times in 29 chances against the spread last season.

Wake Forest put together a 16-14-0 ATS record last season compared to the 9-20-0 mark from Georgia.

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Georgia 68.5 145.1 71.5 145.3 140.4 Wake Forest 76.6 145.1 73.8 145.3 147.0

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Georgia Insights & Trends

Last year, the 68.5 points per game the Bulldogs put up were 5.3 fewer points than the Demon Deacons gave up (73.8).

When Georgia scored more than 73.8 points last season, it went 4-4 against the spread and 6-4 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Georgia 9-20-0 14-15-0 Wake Forest 16-14-0 18-12-0

Georgia vs. Wake Forest Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Georgia Wake Forest 13-4 Home Record 13-3 1-10 Away Record 4-8 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 70.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 74.4 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.