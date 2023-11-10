Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Hall County, Georgia this week. Information on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.

    • Hall County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Flowery Branch High School at Creekside High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Fairburn, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    South Paulding High School at Gainesville High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Gainesville, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    East Forsyth High School at Luella High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
    • Location: Locust Grove, GA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

