Mark your calendars for the high school football action taking place in Heard County, Georgia this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Georgia This Week

Heard County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week

Pelham High School at Heard County High School