The Florida State Seminoles (0-0) play the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Kennesaw State vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

The Owls shot 46.1% from the field, 0.7% higher than the 45.4% the Seminoles' opponents shot last season.

Kennesaw State put together a 13-3 straight up record in games it shot above 45.4% from the field.

The Owls were the 192nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Seminoles finished 280th.

The Owls' 75 points per game last year were only 1.2 fewer points than the 76.2 the Seminoles gave up.

Kennesaw State went 13-2 last season when it scored more than 76.2 points.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Kennesaw State averaged 80.4 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 71.2.

At home, the Owls allowed 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they allowed away (71.2).

Kennesaw State made more 3-pointers at home (8.4 per game) than away (7.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (35.5%) than away (37.7%).

Kennesaw State Upcoming Schedule